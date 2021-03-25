Maoists Torch 17 Vehicles on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Malkangiri: Maoists reportedly torched as many as 17 vehicles in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh bordering Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Protesting construction of road, around 30 Maoists reached the road construction site near Kuemari village and torched the vehicles which were engaged in the construction work.

The vehicles which were set on fire include two Poclains, six hyva trucks, seven tractors, one Tipper and one vibration machine.

The red rebels also allegedly beat up the workers who were present at the road construction site.

Meanwhile, they have threatened the contractor to kill if he carries forward the road construction.

The Maoists were said to have torched the vehicles today as they had earlier advised the contractor to stop the road construction work.