Maoists to observe martyrs’ week from today till August 3, security beefed up

Malkangiri: The Maoists to observe Martyrs’ Week from Wednesday (July 28) to August 3, security have been beefed up in Maoist areas of Odisha.

The banned CPI (Maoist) have asked the cadres and locals to observe the week in memory of the extremists who were killed in encounters with police forces.

Posters and banners by the banned CPI (Maoist) have appeared in remote villages of the district and appealed villagers to observe Martyrs’ Week from July 28 to August 3.

On the other hand, combing operations by the police and BSF have been intensified in the district while security has been beefed up as the Maoists are very much active at the Swabhiman Anchal areas and Tulsi hills.

All vehicles coming from Andhra, Telengana, and Chhattisgarh to the district are being checked by the security forces.