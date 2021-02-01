Maoists release 2 abducted youths in Kandhamal district of Odisha

19

Phulbani: The Maoists, after strict warning, have released two youths on Monday whom they had abducted earlier over suspicion of being police informers.

The two victims have been identified as Debendra Madhi and Govind Majhi of Guru Village under Belghar police limits in Kandhamal district.

As per reports, the Maoists first released Majhi after assaulting him and warning him of dire consequences, if he further informed the police. On Monday morning, they released Madhi also.

The Maoists are members of the Bansadhara Ghumusar Nagabali Division Committee, sources said.

Worth mentioning, the Maoists had earlier on Friday abducted Gochaguda village Sarpanch’s son Bhawani Shankar Patra and local youth and brutally killed them. Since then, the villagers have been terrified and are living indoors, fearing to step out of their houses.

