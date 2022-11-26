Maoists kill villager suspecting him to be a police officer in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The maoists on Friday killed a man suspecting him to be police informer at Panchkula village under Sadar police limits of Kalahandi district.

The deceased man has been identified as Lalbati Majhi, of Panchkula village under Sadar police limits of Kalahandi.

Reports say, while Lalbati was sleeping in his house, he was forcibly taken away by Maoists and murdered near Katlang village.

The naxals have also pasted posters at some places in the area after killing Majhi.

The Maoists in the posters have mentioned that Lalbati was punished since he was working as a police informer. They have warned that some people from the area are working as informers for the police and will be punished soon.