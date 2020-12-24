Maoists Kill Man Suspecting Him To Be A Police Informer In Malkangiri

By WCE 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Malkangiri: In a barbaric act, the armed maoists killed a man, suspecting him to be a police informer in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The murder took place at Chintagarbhu village in Vishakhapatnam district in Malkangiri border.

A group of  15-20 armed maoists stormed at Satish’s house and dragged him out and killed him and left with a note.

The maoists warned if anybody informs the police regarding the murder, then they will be killed in the same way.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area by security forces in the aftermath of the incident.

You might also like
State

Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant, Son Saved In Odisha

State

DA Charges: Panchayat Executive Officer In Vigilance Net In Subernapur

State

Assistant Engineer Of Rayagada Divison-2 Works Department Under Odisha Vigilance…

State

Odisha: Over 5 Houses Gutted In Fire Mishap In Jajpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.