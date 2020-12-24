Maoists Kill Man Suspecting Him To Be A Police Informer In Malkangiri

Maoists Kill Man Suspecting Him To Be A Police Informer In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a barbaric act, the armed maoists killed a man, suspecting him to be a police informer in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The murder took place at Chintagarbhu village in Vishakhapatnam district in Malkangiri border.

A group of 15-20 armed maoists stormed at Satish’s house and dragged him out and killed him and left with a note.

The maoists warned if anybody informs the police regarding the murder, then they will be killed in the same way.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area by security forces in the aftermath of the incident.