Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Maoists kill man in Odisha border suspecting him to be police informer

In Bijapur area near Malkangari district bordering Chhattisgarh, Maoists have shot dead a man suspecting him to be a police informer.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
maoists kill man in odisha
Representational Image

Malkangiri: In Bijapur area near Malkangari district bordering Chhattisgarh, Maoists have shot dead a man suspecting him to be a police informer.

The incident took place on Monday said reports, the deceased man has been identified as Rama Punem of Chittagelur village.

The Maoists killed him on suspicion of he being a police informer. Combing operation in the area has been intensified by the police, said reliable reports.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like

5T Secretary interacts with students, gives 9 tips for successful life

Odisha: Allegation of ragging in Puri medical college, probe underway

Road accident in Odisha: 2 drivers dead, 2 critical in Jajpur

Girl dies after coming in contact with live wire in Ganjam of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans