Maoists kill man in Odisha border suspecting him to be police informer

Malkangiri: In Bijapur area near Malkangari district bordering Chhattisgarh, Maoists have shot dead a man suspecting him to be a police informer.

The incident took place on Monday said reports, the deceased man has been identified as Rama Punem of Chittagelur village.

The Maoists killed him on suspicion of he being a police informer. Combing operation in the area has been intensified by the police, said reliable reports.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.