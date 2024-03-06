Maoists kill BJP leader Kailash Nag in Chhattisgarh

Malkangiri: The Maoists have reportedly killed a BJP leader, identified as Kailash Nag, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that a few days back only the Maoists had killed another BJP leader in Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, Kalisah Nag was a contractor who had engaged a Poclain machine in the digging of a pond. Today he was present on the work site near Kormeta village when reportedly a group of Maoists reached the site and first set on fire the machine. Later, they killed the BJP leader there with the help of a sharp weapon.

Last week, a local BJP leader named Tirupati Katla, was killed by the Maoists in Toynar village in Bijapur district when he had gone to attend a wedding.

