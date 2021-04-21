Malkangiri: The Maoists on Wednesday abducted a Police ASI in the Malkangiri boarder in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The cop had gone to his house on holiday when the ultras kidnapped him, informed Bijapur SP Kamlochan Kashyap.

The kidnapped cop has been identified as Murali Tati of Palnar in Bijepur.

As per reports, the cop had gone to a fair site near Palnar when the Maoists kidnapped him at about 4 pm today.

The cop was working as a Police ASI in Jagdalpur.

It is to be noted that few days back the Maoists had taken hostage of a CRPF Commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who had gone missing during the fierce gun battle with over 300 PLGAs ultras in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. 22 security personnel were killed and 31 were injured in this ambush.