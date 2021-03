Maoists Block Roads In Nabarangpur Of Odisha, Put Up Banners

Nabarangpur: Maoist posters have surfaced yet again in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

The posters were put up in the center of the road, hence blocking the road. The posters mentioned the name of Menpur-Nuapada committee of the maoists.

According to reports, the Red rebels have blocked the Raighar-Hatigaon road.

The banners opposed deforestation and demanded price fixation for forest products.