Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, Maoists today killed a contactor in a gruesome manner and torched 3 vehicles in Golia area under the Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reports, the contractor was axed to death by the Naxals in broad daylight. The deceased has been identified as Sukumar Mandal.

Sources say Mandal, a licensed contractor, who had taken the contract for building a road in the area.

The rebels opposed the road construction as it would make the movement of vehicles of security personnel less problematic and trouble free.