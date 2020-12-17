contactor killed odisha
The SUV Of The Contractor Torched By Maoists

Maoists Axe Contractor To Death In Odisha, Torch 3 Vehicles

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, Maoists today killed a contactor in a gruesome manner and torched 3 vehicles in Golia area under the Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reports, the contractor was axed to death by the Naxals in broad daylight. The deceased has been identified as Sukumar Mandal.

Sources say Mandal, a licensed contractor, who had taken the contract for building a road in the area.

The rebels opposed the road construction as it would make the movement of vehicles of security personnel less problematic and trouble free.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Takes Big Step For EPF Pensioners’ Benefit; Know In Details

State

Shifted from Odisha’s Nandankanan, Oldest Royal Bengal Tigress Ipshita Dies In…

State

Free Vaccine To Covid Warriors Says Odisha Government

State

Indian Railway Jobs: 10th Passed Students Will Get Selected On Merit Basis

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.