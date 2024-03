Maoists allegedly kill couple in Phulbani suspecting to be police informers

Phulbani: A couple were allegedly killed by maoists over suspicion of being police informers at Kuseri village under Saluguda panchayat of Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The deceased couple has been identified as Dahira Kanhar and wife Batasi Kanhar.

Reports say, both the couple were abducted by the Maoists and allegedly killed them near a jungle in Kandhamal district by the Maoists.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Maoists suspected that the couple to be police informers.

Also Read: Maoists Kill Man In Odisha Border Suspecting Him To Be Police Informer