Maoists abduct, kill youth on suspicion of being police informer in Odisha

Malkangiri: A youth was abducted and killed by maoists suspecting him to be police informer in Bijapur district bordering Chattisgarh and Malkangiri.

The deceased youth has been identified as Gudadu Banjam.

According to reports, a group of maoists barged into the village and abducted him from his home and then thrashed him to death near Ganglur in Bijapur.

On being informed, the police has intensified the combing operation in the area.