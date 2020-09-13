Maoist Stick Posters At Several Places In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A few Maoist posters were found stuck at various places in Kandhamal district of Odisha. In the posters the naxalites have threatened to kill an ex-sarpanch.

The posters added that, the recent death of the Maoist cadre will not go unpunished.

There is clear reference about the recent encounter between the Maoists and the Police on September 9 in the border of Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts.

In that gun battle, four Maoists were gunned down by police forces.