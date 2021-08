Bolangir: Panic gripped local residents after a Maoist poster was found near Ghunusar Kurlumal Chhak under Khaprakhol police limits in Bolangir district on Friday.

In the poster, the red rebels have threatened to kill Patnagarh MLA representative and have mentioned the maoist who surrendered before the police on August 1, does not belong to our organisation.

The poster has been around since Thursday. On being informed, the Khaprakhol police have reached and started a probe into the matter.