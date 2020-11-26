maoist leader kishore killed in encounter

Maoist Leader Kishore gunned down by Security Forces in Odisha

Malkangiri: A Maoist leader was killed in exchange of fire between the security forces and the ultras in Odisha on Thursday.  The exchange of fire took place today afternoon at the Jantri forest under Jodambo Police limits in Malkangiri district in the Swabhiman Anchal.

The deceased Maoist leader has been identified as Kishore. Another critically injured Maoist was rescued and sent for treatment.

One Ak 47 rifle, 2 leaflets, bullets and other articles were seized from the spot.

It was a joint operation by the SOG, BSF, DVD and Andhra Greyhounds. The joint operation was started on November 23 in the Swabhiman area of Malkangiri.

This is for the first time that the combing operation was initiated from the Odisha side in the North Swabhiman Anchal. This could be possible due to the Gurupriya Setu.

The jawans have been lauded for rescuing the injured Maoist and sending him for treatment, for which Odisha DGP Abhay has congratulated them.

