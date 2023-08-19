Maoist leader dies due to heart ailments in Malkangiri of Odisha

Ramachandra Reddy passed away in Malkangiri due to heart ailments He was also known by the name 'Raju,' and was the leader of DSZE group.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
maoist leader dead
Representational Image

Malkangiri: In a recent incident, a prominent Maoist leader died due to heart ailments. The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy. He was also known by the name ‘Raju’.

He was the leader of DSZE group of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, several armed men and women were seen grieving while holding the body of deceased.

Must Read

Odisha: Water level in Baitarani river crosses danger mark…

Formation of cyclonic circulation to cause intensified rain…

The death of Raju has caused a setback to the Maoist community. He was the mastermind behind the execution of several major operations.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans