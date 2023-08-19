Maoist leader dies due to heart ailments in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: In a recent incident, a prominent Maoist leader died due to heart ailments. The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy. He was also known by the name ‘Raju’.

He was the leader of DSZE group of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. Reportedly, several armed men and women were seen grieving while holding the body of deceased.

The death of Raju has caused a setback to the Maoist community. He was the mastermind behind the execution of several major operations.