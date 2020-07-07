Phulbani: A Maoist has been killed during an encounter with security forces at Sirla forest under Tumudibandha police limits of Odisha’s Kandhamal district today.

Source said that the red rebel, who is a cadre of BGN Division of the Maoist organization, was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces including the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF).

The SOG and DVF jawans also recovered explosives and articles of the Maoists from the spot, added the sources.

Meanwhile, combing operation has been intensified in the area following the encounter.

Earlier on July 5, four Maoists including two female cadres were shot dead during an exchange of fire between the ultras and security forces in the same forest.