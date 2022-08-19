Maoist Items Recovered From Kandhamal Of Odisha, See List Here

Kandhamal: Based on reliable input an anti-Naxalite operation of joint team of SOG and DVF, Kandhamal was launched.

The operation took place under Gochhapada police station of Kandhamal district.

During the course of operation while the team was combing the area they found some Maoist articles.

The items recovered were dumped in a cave near Sumangi village under Gochhapada police limits.

Further search operation is continuing.

The list of the items is as follows: