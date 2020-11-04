Malkangiri: A joint team of Odisha Police, BSF and Andhra Pradesh Police recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition and other articles belonging to the Maoists from Red hideouts and dumps in the Swabhiman anchal under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district, informed Malkangiri SP on Wednesday.

“On the basis of specific information received, an intensive search and area domination Operation was launched in the area resulting in uncovering of one of the major Maoist hideouts and dumps in Swabhiman Anchal arid adjoining areas,” said a release issued by the Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari.

The seized items include two SLR rifles, one .303 rifle/modified to .4l0 musket, one IED, three SLR magazine, nine numbers of 7.62 SLR rounds , one magazine pouch and ceiling and other documents and articles.

The security personnel suspect that the seized arms and ammunition belonged to the Maoists cadres of AOBSZC, and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces.

“The operation had enabled setting up of Gurasethu BSF COB in the heartland of erstwhile cut off area. This COB will bring security and peace in this area enabling developmental work and thus changing the perception of the people of the area by bringing them towards the mainstream of society,” the release added.

In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations were underway in the area.