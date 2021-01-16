Maoist-Dominated Malkangiri District Gets New BSF Camp

Malkangiri: It was a dream come true for the security forces as they hoisted the national flag in the Maoist-dominated areas of Malkangiri district during the setting up of a new Border Security Force (BSF) camp today.

The security camp has been set up at Andrahal in the Bonda Ghat area of the district. The camp has been set up with the aim to protect the Bonda tribals and develop the locality.

The security forces sent a message of peace in the area by hoisted the tricolour in the area where the red rebels used to hoist their flags.

The new BSF Camp has been set up around 130 KM away from the district headquarters. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari himself was present at the spot along with cops while setting up the BSF Camp.

With this new camp, the number of the BSF camp in the Swabhiman area of the district has risen to six.