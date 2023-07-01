Maoist camp busted in Patadhara reserve forest of Nuapada dist

Nuapada: Maoist camp has been busted during joint combing operation by SOG, DVF and CRPF in Jholapada village under Patadhara reserve forest of Odisha’s Nuapada district bordering Chhattisgarh. Security forces have seized a cache of arms and ammunitions while busting a Maoist camp.

According to reports, Nuapada police received intelligence from reliable sources about a huge camping of Maoist in large numbers in Patadhara reserve forest under Sinapali and Boden blocks near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Based on the information, a joint combing operation was carried out by security forces of SOG, DVF and CRPF on June 27. Two days later, the forces unearthed a Naxal camp near Jholapada village in Patadhara reserve forest.

During the searches, the security personnel seized many ammunitions including hand grenade, Maoist literature, Maoist uniform, radio, solding iron, battery, haversack among other things. Search operation is still underway in various parts of the area.