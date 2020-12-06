Nabarangpur: Posters and banners of Maoists have been stuck in various places in Baghbeda and Bharsundi under the Raigarh police limits in the district of Nabarangpur in Odisha.

Reports say, the posters and banners have criticized the policies of the Central Government, the Chhattisgarh government and Odisha government.

The posters have been put up by the Menpur Nuapada division of Maoist organization.

The banners also mention that their fight for water, forests and land rights will continue.