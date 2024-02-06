Mao posters put up in Odisha Andhra border village

Malkangiri: Mao posters were put up in Andhra Odisha border village of Malkangari district, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

Reports say that, the Maoist organization issued a fatwa on behalf of four Maoists. It is worth mentioning here that, the comrades who have left the Maoist organization are now are collecting donations in the name of the Maoists.

Therefore, the Maoist organization has ousted them. AOBSZC secretary Ganesh informed that they were expelled from the Maoist association. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.