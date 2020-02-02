Mao Poster Surfaces In Andhra-Odisha Border, Locals Scared

Malkangiri: A threatening poster of Andhra Odisha Border Mao Committee has been found in Malkangiri. The poster had been stuck to a passenger launch from Chitrakonda.

The poster threatens of dire consequences if any person opposes Maoist activities.

It is noteworthy that the villagers had killed and critically injured two Maoists comrades on Republic Day.

The poster questions the duration of police protection, it warns the villagers to ask for forgiveness.

It also says if forgiveness is not asked for then a ‘Praja Court’ will be setup and appropriate punishment will be meted out.

The locals are threatened and scared after reading the contents of the poster.