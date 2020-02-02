Mao Poster
Mao Poster

Mao Poster Surfaces In Andhra-Odisha Border, Locals Scared

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: A threatening poster of Andhra Odisha Border Mao Committee has been found in Malkangiri. The poster had been stuck to a passenger launch from Chitrakonda.

The poster threatens of dire consequences if any person opposes Maoist activities.

It is noteworthy that the villagers had killed and critically injured two Maoists comrades on Republic Day.

Related News

‘Park Utsav’ Starts In Bhubaneswar Events At 7…

Soil-laden tractor overturns in Cuttack, driver killed

RTI activist found dead in Kendrapara, murder suspected

CM Naveen Patnaik gives mixed reaction to Union Budget-2020

The poster questions the duration of police protection, it warns the villagers to ask for forgiveness.

It also says if forgiveness is not asked for then a ‘Praja Court’ will be setup and appropriate punishment will be meted out.

The locals are threatened and scared after reading the contents of the poster.

You might also like
State

‘Park Utsav’ Starts In Bhubaneswar Events At 7 Parks

State

Soil-laden tractor overturns in Cuttack, driver killed

State

RTI activist found dead in Kendrapara, murder suspected

State

CM Naveen Patnaik gives mixed reaction to Union Budget-2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.