Mao poster in Rayagada of Odisha, 21 arrested

Red fear loomed large again in Rayagada district of Odisha on Thursday after the surfacing of a number of posters released by Maoists.

By Sudeshna Panda
Rayagada: Maoist posters on Rayagada – Kandhamal district border. In Sungar Panchayat of Kashipur Block of Rayagada District, 21 people were seen putting up posters and banners of the Maoists and were arrested by the police.

This banner is placed near Ramnakupuli Street. It has been warned in the posters that the situation will be dire if the arrested tribals are not released unconditionally.

However, a police response could not be obrtained in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in thhis case.

 

