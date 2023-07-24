Mao camp busted in Patadara forest in Nuapada dist of Odisha

Nuapada: A Mao camp was busted in the Patadara Reserve Forest area today in Nuapada district of Odisha. The Mao camp was located in the jungle near the Nangalghat village under Sinapali police station limits.

As per reports, the Mao camp was busted today by the security personnel and a number of explosive items including 5 kg explosive powder, 20 chocolate bombs, 2 plastic containers, medicine pills, rice and many food items were seized from the spot. It was informed by Police.

The top Maoists of Odisha and Chhattisgarh were reportedly planning to meet in the reserved forest area today. They were planning for a big attack.

After Police received information about it, a combing operation was carried out jointly by the CRPF, SOG and DVF jawans in the area.

After getting information about the combing operation, the ultras fled from that place. Police busted the Mao camp there. Nuapada SP GR Raghavendra informed that combing operation is still underway in that area.