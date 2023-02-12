Man’s death after kidnap bid: Post-mortem report out

Bhubaneswar: In the case of a man who died after a kidnapping bid in front of the Sahidnagar police station in Bhubaneswar the postmortem report has been published.

The post mortem report of the man who died identified as Bichitra Palaie has been published. it is said that he died due to a heart attack. There are no injury marks on his body. It has also been published in the report that there was a deep cut mark on his head.

The postmortem report further stated that, the visceral report shall make it clear whether the death of Bichitra Palaie was due to intoxication or poisoning.

The investigation of the death of the man is being conducted under the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Police arrested Netramani Behera and Batakrushna Behera on charges of murder and kidnapping Bichitra Palei. They were arrested based on the complaint filed by Bichitra’s family members.

Bichitra had reportedly taken Rs 3 lakh from one Batakrushna three years ago. There was a fight between the duo as Bichitra delayed to return the money. Later, it was solved following mutual understanding among them.

However, Batakrushna and his relative sister Netramani thrashed Bichitra after finding him wandering yesterday. They put him in a car and tried to kidnap him for not returning the money.

However, Bichitra jumped off the car by opening the door when the vehicle reached near the Shaheed Nagar Police Station. To save himself he entered the premises of the police station by raising an alert.

Soon, cops from the police station came out and found Bichitra in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

Saheed Nagar police started investigation after the family members of the deceased filed a complaint alleging that Batakrushna and Netramani beat Bichitra to death.

Bichitra postmortem was conducted at the Capital Hospital in the presence of police. As part of the investigation process into the matter, a scientific team reached the death spot and collected samples.