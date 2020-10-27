Man’s Body Recovered From Canal In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: Body of a man was found floating in Rengali canal near Indupur village under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Radhua Nayak (50) of Talabarakot village.

Sources said, Radhua had come to his sister’s house  at Besalia yesterday. He had gone to attend nature’s call but did not return back.

The locals then spotted the body in the canal and informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

 

You might also like
State

3 People Die Within 2 Days In Angul Spurious Liquor Tragedy

State

Tourist From Jharkhand Goes Missing In Odisha’s Puri Sea,Rescue Ops On

State

7th pay commission: Good news for these Central government employees! Know more

State

3 Youth Missing After Boat Capsizes In Patali River In Koraput, Fire Personnel…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.