Dhenkanal: Body of a man was found floating in Rengali canal near Indupur village under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Radhua Nayak (50) of Talabarakot village.

Sources said, Radhua had come to his sister’s house at Besalia yesterday. He had gone to attend nature’s call but did not return back.

The locals then spotted the body in the canal and informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.