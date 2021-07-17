Man’s beheaded body found on paddy filed in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The beheaded body of a young man was recovered from a paddy field in Asurali Uchapada village of Dhushuri police station in Bhadrak district.

While the recapped head was found in the paddy field, the body was traced 200 meters away. Given the situation, it is suspected that the youth has been killed.

The incident came to light only after the locals informed the police soon after getting a rotten smell last evening.

It is to be noted here that eleven days ago one Jitendra Kumar Sen was missing since July 6, 2021 and the preliminary investigations revealed that the body is said to be Jitendra’s.

Meanwhile, Dhushuri police station IIC Prafulla Singh and ASI Kalpatra Patra are investigating the incident.

