Manoj Kumar Mishra appointed CM Naveen Patnaik’s OSD

Bhubaneswar: Principal Secretary to Electronics & Information Technology (ET&IT) Department of Odisha Government Manoj Kumar Mishra has given additional responsibility by appointing him as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It is to be noted here that Manoj Kumar Mishra, the 2000 batch officer, had given his resignation as the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer to join the Odisha government.

After the Ministry of Railways accepted Mishra’s resignation, the Odisha government appointed him as the Principal Secretary of ET & IT Department on Thursday considering his experience in the IT sector as well as grounding key projects may utilise his services in any sector as per requirement.

Now, Manoj Kumar Mishra has been given the additional charge of OSD to Naveen Patnaik.