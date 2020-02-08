Manoj Das
Manoj Das receives Mystic Kalinga Literary Award

Bhubaneswar: Manoj Das, who was recently bestowed with Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contribution to English and Odia literature, on Saturday received Mystic Kalinga Literary Awards-Indian and Global Languages.

He received the award at the fourth edition of the two-day long Mystic Kalinga Festival (MKF) here.

Mystic Kalinga Literary Award has been instituted to recognise and celebrate prolific and inspiring writers, poets and performers.

Das also presented a talk on “Divine Madness: Knowledge, Ecstasy, and Transformation”, the central theme for the fourth edition of the Mystic Kalinga festival.

The eminent litterateur informed that he is in the process of translating ‘Savitri’, the epic poem written by freedom fighter and spiritual guru Aurobindo Ghosh into Odia language.

(IANS)

