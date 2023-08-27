Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi interacts with athletes including Amlan & Priyanka of KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: Students of KIIT University Amlan Borgohain and Priyanka Goswami have now got the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their spending performance at the recently concluded World University Games in Chengdu of China.

While addressing the nation during his monthly Mann Ki Baat program today, the Prime Minister interacted with several athletes (including Amlan & Priyanka) of the country and appreciated them for their success at the World University Games.

Modi talked to both Amlan and Priyanka over the phone and asked them about their professional and personal life. He inquired whether the athletes are getting proper training and encouragement for their better performance.

The Prime Minister also hailed them for bringing laurels for the country by winning the medals at the World University Games. The athletes on the other hand thanked the PM for the support given to the sportspersons.

Amlan and Priyanka also thanked KIIT University founder Achuta Samanta for proving all possible supports for their preparations.

It is to be noted here that Priyanka Goswami was one of the four India’s women’s 20km race walk team mates who won the bronze medal at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu. Mansi Negi, Nikita Lamba and Pooja Kumawat were the other three members of the team.

Likewise, Amlan Borgohain became the first Indian male sprinter to win a Bronze Medal in the 200 meters race in the World University Games.