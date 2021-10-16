Manish Anurag death case: Commissionerate Police arrests 3 accused

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested three accused in connection with the mysterious death case of Manish Anurag Das today. The three accused, identified as Amrit Biswal, Mrutyunjay Mishra and Dinesh Mohapatra, have been arrested on charges of Manish’s murder and destroying the relevant evidences.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police (D.C.P) Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das will give a detailed information regarding this case in a press meet soon.

Recently in a development to this case, reports said that an argument over the bill payment of Rs 35,000 took place between the deceased and his friends at Hotel South City in Patrapada of Bhubaneswar before his death.

Earlier on October 13, Mrutyunjay and Dinesh surrendered at Phulbani police station in Kandhamal district while Amrit who allegedly accompanied Manish in a car was detained. The Commissionerate Police took custody of them and brought them to Bhubaneswar.

Prior to that, the CCTV footage of Manish surfaced where he was seen walking out of South City hotel. The footage was said to be captured a few hours before his death.

It is pertinent to mention that Manish was found floating in Namrakani pond at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar. He is the elder son of senior journalist Navin Das. The Tomando police team along with Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash and scientific team had reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The cops rushed the body to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for post-mortem procedure. The samples for Viscera and Diatom tests have been sent. On the other hand, Commissionerate Police has sealed the South City hotel for investigation of the case. Thereafter, the post mortem report revealed that he lost his life due to suffocation, informed PRO, Bhubaneswar AIIMS. No external injuries were found on his body.

The car which was allegedly used to kidnap Manish has also been seized by the police from the outskirts of capital city.

