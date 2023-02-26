Mandatory documents while riding bike in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The DCP Traffic Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has informed that while driving a bike in the twin cities there are a few documents that all drivers shall keep with them without fail.

The DCP Traffic Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has shared the mandatory list of documents to carry while riding a bike in the twin cities.

Here is the detailed list of documents that are required while driving a bike in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack:

The rider’s valid driving license The up-to-date registration certificate of the bike. The two-wheeler insurance policy. The fitness certificate of the bike. The Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) of the bike.

