Puri: Renowned sand artist from Odisha Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a unique piece of sand art where he has wished ‘Get Well Soon’ to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In the said Sand Animation meant for Sachin the artist has encouraged Tendulkar to fight back Corona. He has portrayed the image of the cricket legend with a message which says “Get well soon Mr. Sachin”. He said it took him about 3 hours to carve the sand animation.

Earlier Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that he has been hospitalised and hopes to be “back home in a few days”.

The former India captain had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

Tendulkar, 47, scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format.

Tendulkar is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.