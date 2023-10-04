Manas Ranjan Mangaraj appointed as Chief Whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha
Biju Janata Dal MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The letter read as follows:
“Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, MP, Rajya Sabha is hereby appointed as Chief Whip of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha with immediate effect.”
