Manas Ranjan Mangaraj appointed as Chief Whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
manas ranjan mangaraj
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The letter read as follows:

“Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, MP, Rajya Sabha is hereby appointed as Chief Whip of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha with immediate effect.”

Detailed reports in this regard awaited.

