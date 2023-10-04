Manas Ranjan Mangaraj appointed as Chief Whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The letter read as follows:

“Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, MP, Rajya Sabha is hereby appointed as Chief Whip of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha with immediate effect.”

Detailed reports in this regard awaited.