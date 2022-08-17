Managing Director of LAMPCS Koraput Under Odisha Vigilance Scanner

Koraput: Today the Managing Director of LAMPCS, Almonda under Bandhugaon Block of Koraput district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The employee has been identified as R Rama Krishna.

The Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (LAMPCS) Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) Scheme the multi-purpose cooperative society was started by the Agricultural Department of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Odisha vigilance caught Krishna while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 35,000/-

He was demanding money from a paddy farmer in lieu of paddy procured from him during last procurement season.

The officers threatening to not register him in MANDI to sale the paddy in the coming Kharif season, otherwise.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused.

In this connection Koraput Vigilance case has been registered. Investigation in progress. Detail report is awaited.