Man with brother-in-law killed in group clash in Odisha’s Ganjam district

A man along with his brother-in-law was killed following a group clash in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday.

Bhanjnagar: A man along with his brother-in-law was killed following a group clash in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday. The violent incident took place at Pankalabadi village under Kabisuryanagar police station limits of the district today.

As per alleged by the family members, Mithun Bhuiyan and Lipun Swain of the village were attacked with sword by over 10 people following past political enmity.

Both of them were grievously injured and were admitted at Kabisuryanagar Hospital in a critical condition. Later, they were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, both of them died while undergoing treatment at the government-run hospital.

The family members alleged that an attempt to attack Mithun was made two months ago. However, he had managed to escape.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation into the matter. A case has been filed by the family members of the deceased persons.

Efforts by the police are underway to arrest the accused persons, said sources.

