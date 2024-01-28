Man who went missing from home found inside pond in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A man who went missing from home past two days was found dead in a pond at Dungripada under Hemgiri police limits of Sundergarh district on Sunday morning.



The deceased man, identified as Hrushikesh Majhi, a native of Chatabara village.

Reports say, Hrushikesh was missing since two days. Some locals spotted a bike near the pond this morning and saw a body floating inside the pond. The locals informed the Balinga police about the matter.

On being informed, the police and fire personnel reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The police spotted some blood on the incident site and suspected that it might be a case of murder.

