Man who raped destitute woman in Cuttack arrested

Cuttack: The Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate reportedly arrested the man who reportedly raped a destitute woman in Cuttack earlier this week.

Chhela Sarkar alias Bharat of the Cantonment area of the city, who was on the run after raping the elderly woman, has been arrested, informed Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

The 32-year-old reportedly raped the woman on December 12 when he was under the influence of alcohol, said the DCP adding that the 80-year-old woman was alone in her house when the accused barged into the house and raped her forcefully.

The matter came to light only when the local corporator filed a written complaint at the Cantonment police station over the matter.

Soon a special team of cops comprising ACP and two inspectors of Mahila police and Cantonment police station was formed and an investigation was initiated.

In course of the probe, the special team arrested the accused person, who knew the victim earlier.

Meanwhile, the statements of the victim woman is said to have recorded by the Cuttack Police.