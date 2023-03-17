Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Man who attempted self immolation in Nuapada, dies

The man who had attempted self immolation in front of the tehsil office in Nuapada has succumbed to the injuries on Friday.

Nuapada: The man who had attempted self immolation in front of the tehsil office in Nuapada has succumbed to the injuries on Friday.

In a shocking incident, a man had attempted self-immolation in front of the Nuapada Tehsil office on Thursday, said reliable reports. Reports suggest that, the self-immolation bid took place in front of the Tehsil office in Nuapada over land-related problems.

The man allegedly poured kerosene over himself and lit himself up. He was critical and was  admitted to the Burla Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Today, that is on Friday reports suggest that the man has succumbed to the burn injuries that he had sustained yesterday.

