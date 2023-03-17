Man who attempted self immolation in Nuapada, dies

Nuapada: The man who had attempted self immolation in front of the tehsil office in Nuapada has succumbed to the injuries on Friday.

In a shocking incident, a man had attempted self-immolation in front of the Nuapada Tehsil office on Thursday, said reliable reports. Reports suggest that, the self-immolation bid took place in front of the Tehsil office in Nuapada over land-related problems.

The man allegedly poured kerosene over himself and lit himself up. He was critical and was admitted to the Burla Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Today, that is on Friday reports suggest that the man has succumbed to the burn injuries that he had sustained yesterday.