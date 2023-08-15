Man walks from Haryana to Puri to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings

Puri: A man from Haryana reached Odisha by walking and now heading towards Puri City to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

One Ahok Verma set his journey from Faridabad on May 30. He reached the Baba Bageshwar Dham on June 19 and made a swish there to visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri after coming across the photos of Lord Jagannath.

After crossing Sonepur and Boudh he is now heading towards Prui City by walking on National Highway-57. In his reaction Burma said that he would reach the Jagannath temple after some days and will return home only after seeking the blessings of the Holy Trinity.