Man walks from Balasore to Puri Srimandira for recovery of ailing wife

Puri: In a rare happening, a man walked from his home in Balasore district in Odisha to Srimandira of Puri to pray for the early recovery of his ailing wife. He walked around 250 kms in this journey.

The man has been identified as Gouri Shankar Patra of Balasore Sadar area.

As per reports, he set out from his home at 3 am on Wednesday and reached Puri today. His wife is sick for the last four months for which he decided to visit the famous Lord Jagannath temple of Puri to pay obeisance for the early recovery of his wife.

However, due to Covid restrictions as Patra was not allowed inside the temple he set in front of the Aruna Stambha in front of the Lions Gate of Srimandira in protest. After some time, some servitors gave him basil leaves and flowers that had been offered to Lord Jagannath.