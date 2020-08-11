Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a man was trying to marry his minor niece in Odisha’s Cuttack district yesterday. The incident took place at Rodhpur village under Salepur police limits.

According to reports, one Jahangir Ali was trying to marry his minor niece yesterday. However, a team of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Odisha branch and Salepur police rushed to the village after getting information from some locals and rescued the 15-year-old girl.

When asked about the marriage, Ali said that it was not a marriage ceremony but an engagement ceremony.