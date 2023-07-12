Man tries to end life after nude call from girl in Bhubaneswar!

A man from Dhenkanal who was presently a resident of Nayapalli, tried to end his life after a nude call and blackmailing from a girl. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Image for representation

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly tried to end his life after a nude call from a girl in Bhubaneswar, said reports.

According to reliable reports on Wednesday, a man from Dhenkanal who was a resident of Nayapalli presently, tried to end his life after a nude call and blackmailing from a girl.

Reports say that the man used to reside with his family in Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar. After the call and blackmail he tried to stab himself 25 times and kill himself.

The man, victim in the present case tried to end life by stabbing self 25 times with a scissors fearing public humiliation.

He also alleged inaction by the police.. A detailed report in this case is awaited.

