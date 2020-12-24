Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant, Son Saved In Odisha

Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant, Son Saved In Odisha

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a man was trampled to death by a wild tusker while his son had a close shave at Kandarasingha village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased man has been identified as Niranjan Swain, a native of Majhika.

Sources said, Niranjan along with his son were returning after harvesting paddy when the elephant suddenly attacked them. The wild elephant lifted Niranjan with its trunk and thrashed him on the ground and trampled him to death.

His son ran away into the village area.

He was immediately shifted admitted to Parjanga Community Heath Centre (CHC), but the doctors declared him brought dead.