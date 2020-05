Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man was trampled to death by a wild animal in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Pagala Behera.

The incident took place at Mohantypada area of the district while Behera had gone to collect mango.

Local administration, forest officials along with the police reached the spot and started and investigation into the matter.

Efforts are on to disperse the pachyderm from the locality.