Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed By In-Laws For Failing To Repay Borrowed Money In Odisha

By WCE 3
Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a man was reportedly beaten up after being tied to a tree by his in-laws for failing to repay borrowed money. The incident took place today at Balamukuli village under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur district.

One Prasant Dash had reported borrowed Rs 1 lakh from his in-laws for some work. However, he did not return the money even though he was repeatedly asked for the same.

In-laws of Prasant were furious after he allegedly started ignoring their phone calls. Neither, he kept contact with them, which angered them so much that they caught hold of him, tied to the tree, and thrashed him mercilessly.

