Man throws his wife out of house to live with second spouse in Odisha

Bhadrak: Alleging that she was thrown away from the house by her husband and in-laws, a woman with her two children reportedly sat on a dharna infront of the Hanuman Temple opposite of Chandabali Police station in Odisha’s Bhadrak district and demanded justice.

Anita Das had married to Prakash Das of Rampalli village 16 years ago and has two children. However, she was beaten by Prakash, his father and mother and was forcefully thrown out of the house after he married another woman.

Anita had earlier filed a complaint at the Chandabali Police station over the issue. However, she staged a demonstration as the police did not take any action against Prakash and his parents. She is seen spending the chilly winter nights at the Hanuman Temple with her two children.

Meanwhile, the locals appealed to the police to look into the matter and take necessary action.