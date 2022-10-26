Man thrashes father to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident a man allegedly thrashed his father to death on Wednesday in this district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Phuljhar village under Nayakot Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Bideshi Dehurui while his son the accused of the case has been identified as Sumanta Dehuri.

As per reports, a verbal spot erupted between the son and the father at about 10 pm on Tuesday night. Then, the son was in an inebriated state. The spat soon took an ugly turn and the son took out a bamboo and went on thrashing his father. Accordingly, Bideshi was killed on the spot only.

After the neighbours informed about it Police personnel from Nayakot Police station rushed to the spot and seized the body. Police have detained the accused and interrogation is going on.

It is to be noted that on many earlier occasions also, Sumanta used to fight with his father.

Further investigation of the case is underway.